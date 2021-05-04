Severe thunderstorms possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday and Wednesday morning are First Alert Weather Days.
Look for rain and thunder to develop Tuesday morning before we get a break in the action late morning with more storms chances late day and evening.
Any thunderstorm could be strong to severe with hail, heavy rain dangerous lightning and damaging wind gusts.
More rain will develop late Tuesday and end by 10 am Wednesday.
Thunderstorms in this batch of rain could also be severe, and Wednesday morning is also a First Alert Weather Day.
