Hamilton Twp police release new details in officer-involved shooting

HAMILTON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton Township police officials released new details Tuesday on their officer-involved shooting over the weekend.
Police shot and killed 58-year-old Anthony Williams after they say he raised a gun at them Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Adams Road for a report of a man armed with a weapon, threatening to harm himself, who had fired shots inside his home, according to police.
When officers arrived on the scene, they requested assistance from the Warren County Tactical Response Unit (SWAT).
They said their preliminary investigation indicated while officers were securing the perimeter and waiting for the SWAT Team, Williams came out of the home and pointed a firearm in the direction of officers, which caused the officers to defend themselves and use lethal force.
The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is looking into whether that use of force was justified or not.
The department said both officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.
