Woman sentenced for hit-skip crash that killed pedestrian

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Karen Riegert was sentenced to 10 years in jail and three years of probation after she hit and killed a pedestrian in Hamilton on Jan. 20.
Police said Miranda Perry, 28, was walking in the 1300 block of Millville Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when she was hit by the 62-year-old Riegert, who fled from the scene.
According to the police report, Riegert was weaving back and forth on the roadway when she went off the right side and struck Perry.
Perry was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Police were able to find Riegert and her car at her home about an hour after the crash.
Officers said she had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana.
According to the report, when asked if anyone had been driving her car, she said she had been. She then told police she had been at the Towne Pub where she had “four Seven and Seven’s.”
The report states police asked if she had anything to eat or drink since she had been home, and she said she had “Salisbury steak and milk.”
Police told Riegert her vehicle was in a crash and she asked, “where,” and stated she wanted to see the vehicle.
When she went outside to her vehicle, police said she was unsteady on her feet and looked at the damage.
Police performed field sobriety tests and arrested Riegert for OVI.
Riegert was indicted in February on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, and OVI.
The judge sentenced her to 10 years in jail and three of probation on Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.