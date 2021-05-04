You Decide 2021: Primary election results

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The polls are officially closed in Tuesday’s primary election.
Cincinnati voters are deciding which two of six candidates for mayor will run in November’s election among other issues on the ballot.
Issue 1 would require the city solicitor to appoint a special prosecutor to litigate the case against any indicted Cincinnati City council member.
Issue 2 would give council the authority to suspend a member internally.
The reforms were proposed in light early half of Cincinnati City Council being charged with felonies in connection to their elected office in the past 14 months.
Also on the ballot, Issue 3 which would require city leaders to spend $50 million on affordable housing annually.
Several other Tri-State communities are electing mayors and council, plus voters are deciding on tax levies and bond issues.
