Betsy Sundermann calls for Wendell Young’s suspension from Cincinnati City Council

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Just hours after Cincinnati voters passed two anti-corruption issues Tuesday after a series of arrests and scandals rocked City Hall, Councilwoman Betsy Sundemann went to work trying to suspend for one of her colleagues, Wendell Young, following his recent indictment.
Sundermann made her request in a letter Tuesday night to Clerk of Council Melissa Autry.
She asked the clerk to put forward a motion to suspend Young. That can happen once the election results will take effect in 10 days when the Hamilton County Board of Elections certifies the primary vote, Sundermann tells FOX19 NOW.
Sundermann, who wrote Issue 2, also is holding a noon press conference on the front steps of City Hall Wednesday.,
“People want to know, how does this charter amendment affect what is happening right now? What will be different moving forward?” Sundermann said. “Our citizens need to get answers to those questions, and any others they might have”.
Issues 1 and 2 will now allow Cincinnati City Council members to deal with a colleague who has been criminally charged. The measures also have other ethics requirements of members.
Issue 1 means member can no longer change their pre-designated replacement, should they be suspended. It also allows the city’s attorney to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the case on the city’s behalf.
Issue 2, which passed by a wide margin, allows council members to suspend each other under indictment. It also requires them to undergo ethics training.
Both charter amendments prohibit council members from changing which council member they select as their “designee” to appoint their replacement, should they be unable to fulfill their term in office due to suspension. Council members select those designees at the time they are sworn in.
Councilmembers cannot be removed until there’s a conviction.
Four sitting members of City Council came under indictment in either county or federal court in 14 months between February 2020 and April 2021.
Federal agents arrested former member Tamaya Dennard and now-suspended members Jeff Pastor and P.G. Sittenfeld in three separate corruption cases last year.
They are accused of soliciting or taking bribes in exchange for votes or favor on development deals.
Dennard resigned in March 2020, and was sentenced late last year on a single honest wire fraud count. Her 18-month prison sentence has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor and Sittenfeld both pleaded not guilty and remain free on their own recognizance.
Both elected officials took voluntary suspensions from council after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced late last year he would ask the Ohio Supreme Court to initiate suspension proceedings against them both.
The deal allows Pastor and Sittenfeld to continue to collect their $65,000 annual council paycheck and benefits while their criminal cases work through federal court.
A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Councilman Wendell Young last month on a felony charge of tampering with records related to the “Gang of Five” texting scandal.
Young has pleaded not guilty and also remains free on his own recognizance.
Sundermann was the first to call for Young to step down, but he has not.
The special prosecutor in Young’s case, Patrick Hanley, recently told FOX19 NOW he planned to ask the Ohio Supreme Court to initiate suspension proceedings against Young.
“I think so. You have an elected official who committed a felony. It’s just appropriate he be suspended,” Hanley responded when we asked him on April 21.
Hanley said at that time he planned to file motions with the Ohio Supreme Court either this week or next week for sure to begin that process.
But then last week, when when we followed up with him to if he filed the required motions with the state’s top court, Hanley walked that back.
He said he hasn’t “made an ultimate decision on whether to go forward.”
