Betsy Sundermann holding City Hall press conference after Cincinnati voters pass anti-corruption issues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati voters passed two anti-corruption issues Tuesday after a series of arrests and scandals rocked City Hall.
Issues 1 and 2 will allow Cincinnati City Council members to deal with a colleague who has been criminally charged. The measures also have other ethics requirements of members.
Issue 1 means member can no longer change their pre-designated replacement, should they be suspended. It also allows the city’s attorney to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the case on the city’s behalf.
Issue 2, which passed by a wide margin, allows council members to suspend each other under indictment. It also requires them to undergo ethics training.
Both charter amendments prohibit council members from changing which council member they select as their “designee” to appoint their replacement, should they be unable to fulfill their term in office due to suspension. Council members select those designees at the time they are sworn in.
Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann, who wrote Issue 2, is holding a noon press conference on the front steps of City Hall to discuss what comes next with Issue 2, according to a news release from her office.
“In light of its passage, there are some new questions about when and how this charter amendment may be put into action. Sundermann will be answering these questions,” the release states.
“People want to know, how does this charter amendment affect what is happening right now? What will be different moving forward?” Sundermann says in the release. “Our citizens need to get answers to those questions, and any others they might have”.
The charter amendments must now be certified by the Hamilton County Board of Elections before they go in effect, Sundermann tells FOX19 NOW.
That takes about 10 days, she says.
“Councilmembers cannot be removed until there’s a conviction,” she noted.
Four sitting members of City Council came under indictment in either county or federal court in 14 months between February 2020 and April 2021.
Federal agents arrested former member Tamaya Dennard and now-suspended members Jeff Pastor and P.G. Sittenfeld in three separate corruption cases last year.
They are accused of soliciting or taking bribes in exchange for votes or favor on development deals.
Dennard resigned in March 2020, and was sentenced late last year on a single honest wire fraud count. Her 18-month prison sentence has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor and Sittenfeld both pleaded not guilty and remain free on their own recognizance.
Both elected officials took voluntary suspensions from council after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced late last year he would ask the Ohio Supreme Court to initiate suspension proceedings against them both.
The deal allows Pastor and Sittenfeld to continue to collect their $65,000 annual council paycheck and benefits while their criminal cases work through federal court.
A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Councilman Wendell Young last month on a felony charge of tampering with records related to the “Gang of Five” texting scandal.
Young has pleaded not guilty and also remains free on his own recognizance.
The special prosecutor in Young’s case, Patrick Hanley, told FOX19 NOW he planned to ask the Ohio Supreme Court to initiate suspension proceedings against Young.
“I think so. You have an elected official who committed a felony. It’s just appropriate he be suspended,” Hanley said on April 21.
Hanley said at that time he planned to file motions with the Ohio Supreme Court either this week or next week for sure to begin that process.
But then last week, Hanley walked that back, saying he hasn’t “made an ultimate decision on whether to go forward.”
Sundermann wouldn’t say Wednesday morning if she will now call for Young’s suspension, responding “Stay tuned....” when we asked.
