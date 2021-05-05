Boone County schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - School Districts across the nation are saying thank you to their teachers for their hard work both inside and outside the classroom.
May 2 through May 8 is National Teacher Appreciation Week. In honor of that, the Boone County School District has planned special events and days to celebrate and say thank you to the teachers for all their hard work.
Ryle High School Principal Matt Shafer, says the PTSA and Student Council have worked hard planning each day of the week.
On Wednesday, teachers came dressed like the decade they graduated. PTSA also provided a lemonade and sweet tea bar.
Thursday is Super Heroes Day. Lunch will be provided for all teachers and staff.
Then on Friday, each teacher will get a special treat in their mailbox.
Students also placed uplifting messages such as, “We appreciate you all so much,” and “We admire you all,” in the hallways where teachers enter the building.
Many retailers and restaurants are also saying thank you be providing deals, freebies, and discounts to all teachers.
