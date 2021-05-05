Car stolen from Door Dash employee in Westwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are sending out a warning reminding people not to leave their car unattended while it’s running after a Door Dash employee had his car stolen Monday night in Westwood.
“It could have been 10 seconds,” said the father of the victim who didn’t want to be identified.
His son’s car was stolen in an instant on the corner of Harrison Avenue and Dautel.
He says his son just started with the company.
“Last week, he decided he wants to get a car and I said, ‘well you need to get a job and start making some money,’ so he signed up for Door Dash. He hasn’t been doing it for a week now. This is probably his third or fourth run,” his father said.
He said when his son arrived to drop off the order on Harrison Avenue, the man was already waiting at the front porch and as soon as he hopped out of the car two teenage girls were making their way in.
“When he got over there the guy was like, ‘hey, they’re getting in your car’ so he ran back over and got to the car before they left and was able to reach in the car,” said the victim’s father.
However, it wasn’t enough to stop them.
“He put his hand across the girl’s chest and said ‘it’s not worth it - don’t do it’ and they threw it in drive and took off,” he said.
He says his son doesn’t usually work in the Westwood area but decided to accept an order outside of his zone to make some extra cash.
Police are still looking for the 2019 light blue Honda Civic.
The teen’s father says he’s just thankful that he was able to walk away from the painful lesson learned.
“Thank God he didn’t get hurt,” he said.
If you recognize the car or have any information you are asked to call police.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.