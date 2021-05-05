Cincinnati Auto Expo returns at Duke Energy Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Auto Expo returns May 5 through May 9 at Duke Energy Convention Center.
Tickets are $9 in advance or $11 at the door. Half-price tickets will be offered Thursday and Friday before 6 p.m. and kids 12 and under are free.
The 33rd Cincinnati Auto Expo will offer guests opportunities to experience and explore the latest models, features and technology created by favorite domestic and import manufacturers.
As Greater Cincinnati’s premier automotive industry event, the Expo that runs through Sunday showcases the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers and hybrids on the market.
Knowledgeable product specialists and dealer representatives will be there to answer all your questions and show you everything you need to know.
Masks will be mandatory at the expo.
For more information and tickets, visit https://cincinnatiautoexpo.com/
