Cincinnati best city for new college grads: study

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati is the best place for new college graduates, according to a new ranking from Smart Asset.
Smart Asset ranked the best cities for the class of 2021 graduates and Cincinnati and Columbus made the top two spots. Lexington and Louisville also are in the top 10.
Jobs, affordability and fun were considered in 106 largest U.S. cities.
“Cincinnati is the best city for college grads in our 2021 list, finishing seventh for affordability and tied at third for fun,” Smart Asset says.
“This city has the eighth-lowest median monthly rent ($660) and the 12th-lowest cost of living ($19,713). Cincinnati also has the seventh-best Yelp bar scores (3.98). And though not as high a finish, the Queen City still ranks 26th for job score, a top quartile finish.”
Best Cities for New College Grads
- Cincinnati
- Columbus
- Milwaukee
- St. Louis
- Pittsburgh
- Lexington
- Madison
- Indianapolis
- Nashville
- Lousiville
