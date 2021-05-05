Gradual clearing today, cool temperatures through the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cloud cover continues to clear through midday. More sun than clouds by late afternoon, but temperatures will remain below normal in the lower 60s.
Thursday will look similar with a mix of sun and clouds. Watch for a few scattered showers to develop across parts of the FOX19 NOW viewing area after 4 p.m. Most locations will stay dry until Thursday night as more widespread rain showers move in and continue into Friday morning.
Most of the day on Friday stays dry until late in the evening when a few shower chances return.
Plan for a cool weekend as you celebrate mom. Weekend highs stay in the low 60s on Saturday, slightly warmer on Sunday. Showers could arrive as early as Saturday evening and last through Mother’s Day.
