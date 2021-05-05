Homocide Unit investigating Avondale shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in Avondale Tuesday night.
Several shots were fired near the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue sometime around 9 p.m., according to police.
A heavy police presence remains on Glenwood Avenue near Bogard Avenue as of 10:30 p.m.
Police have provided no word on potential victims or suspects.
FOX19 NOW is at the scene.
We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.