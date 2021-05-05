Homocide Unit investigating Avondale shooting, police say

CPD investigating homicide in Avondale
By Brittany Harry | May 5, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 11:12 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in Avondale Tuesday night.

Several shots were fired near the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue sometime around 9 p.m., according to police.

A heavy police presence remains on Glenwood Avenue near Bogard Avenue as of 10:30 p.m.

Police have provided no word on potential victims or suspects.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.