1 injured in Roselawn apartment fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - At least one person suffered injuries in a Roselawn apartment fire Wednesday night, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
The fire occurred in the 7800 block of Dawn Road.
Reports of the fire came in around 9 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene.
The woman injured in the fire sustained minor wounds and some smoke inhalation, CFD says. She was treated at the scene and did not go to a hospital.
The fire chief says the fire started in the kitchen of the woman’s apartment.
