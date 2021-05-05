JCPS teacher fired after sexual abuse charges allegedly involving a minor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has fired one of their employees following an indictment and several charges of sexual abuse allegedly involving a minor.
Micca Watts-Gordon, a teacher of W.E.B. Dubois Academy, was reassigned in November 2019 to a non-instructional role after coming under investigation for allegations of sexual abuse and sodomy involving a 13-year-old student.
On Tuesday, JCPS Chief of Communications Renee Murphy confirmed Watts-Gordon’s employment ended with JCPS on April 22 due to termination.
Watts-Gordon was taken into custody and indicted in October 2020.
Court documents state that Watts-Gordon sometime between August 25, 2019 and November 19, 2019 had masturbated either in the presence of a person under 16 years of age or while using the internet, telephone, or other electronic devices while the two communicated.
Watts-Gordon was also stated in court documents as attempting to engage in sexual intercourse with the juvenile.
In addition to charges of sexual abuse and sodomy, Watts-Gordon was also charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, distributing obscene material to minors, use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance, and tampering with physical evidence.
Watts-Gordon’s next court appearance will be in August.
