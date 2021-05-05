KSP heading multi-agency search for Kentucky girl, 3, missing since Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in central Kentucky, including Kentucky State Police, are searching for a 3-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.
Madlyn Clawson walked away from her home in Knott County sometime Tuesday afternoon, KSP says. The home is located on Bolen Cemetery Road in the Garrett community.
Troopers responded to the home with rescue crews Tuesday evening, according to KSP. The “extensive” search effort included K-9 tracking dogs and KSP aircraft and went late into the night.
Authorities were unable to find Clawson, but the search continued Wednesday.
Clawson was last seen wearing cheetah-print pants with no shoes or shirt.
Police say she has medium-length blonde hair.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact KSP Post 13, Hazard, at 606.435.6069.
