2 men charged in connection with 2015 West End murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two men have now been charged for the 2015 murder of Lerois Harris.
Jordan Wimberly, 32, and Ryan Carter, 28, are charged with using a firearm to commit a murder during the commission of a crime of violence, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal J. Patel announced.
Harris was shot, allegedly by Wimberly and Carter, during a robbery on Jan. 29, 2015, according to Patal.
The 35-year-old Harris died a few days after the robbery on Feb. 7.
Wimberly was transferred into federal custody from state incarceration on March 12, Patel said. He is being detained until his trial.
Carter was arrested on May 4 by Cincinnati police, the acting U.S. attorney said.
The two men face life in prison or even the death penalty if convicted of the crime.
Cincinnati police originally arrested someone else for Harris’ murder. Police later released the man after reportedly saying he didn’t do it.
Harris was a father of three when he was shot, his family told FOX19 NOW in 2020. He would not live to see the birth of his fourth child.
