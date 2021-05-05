Newport parents putting on ‘alternate’ prom after district cancels second in a row

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - There will be no prom at Newport High School this year due to the pandemic, so two parents want to throw a prom of their own.
Lakeisha Morris and Becky Mueller both have high-school-aged children in the district. They say their kids didn’t have a junior prom last year and that the district also decided to cancel this year’s prom.
Superintendent Tony Watts said in a statement (provided in full below) the district believes “close contact through dancing was a risk not worth taking,” so the prom is off.
The district put on a senior dinner, but Morris and Mueller, who are Newport High School alumnae, say it wasn’t the same.
“They have to have that experience that we had, and if we’re the ones to give it to them, we’re the ones to give it to them,” Morris said.
Mueller adds it’s even tougher considering other school districts are moving forward with their prom plans.
“They’re seeing a lot of their friends from other schools getting to have prom, getting to experience the fun, dressing up, having a wonderful night out with friends,” Mueller said. “And it’s just something we think they deserve.”
Now the mothers are hard at work making sure their alternative prom comes to fruition, if only so they can savor those special moments like the one Morris experienced when her daughter recently had the chance to pick out her prom dress.
“Just seeing her face in something that she wanted and something that she was looking forward to, it really makes a difference,” Morris said.
The event is not connected to the district, they say.
It’s set to take place May 21 at 7 p.m. Juniors, seniors and graduates from last year are welcome.
Morris and Mueller say they will feature a DJ, food and photography while enforcing CDC guidelines.
“We want this to be a dream come true, I guess,” Mueller said. “That’s our theme.”
Find more information on the event here.
The district’s statement on canceling its 2021 prom reads in full:
“Out of an abundance of caution and with the ongoing concern for the safety of our students, Newport High School did not schedule a prom this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we understand this is disappointing to many of our students, we believed that the close contact through dancing was a risk not worth taking. Our seniors were given the chance to attend a recent dinner with their fellow students to celebrate their last year at Newport High School.
“Over the last year, the Newport School Independent School District has had to make a number of difficult decisions. But foremost in our thoughts and decision-making has been the health, well-being and safety of our students, faculty and staff. While tremendous progress has been made on returning to normal, we must remain vigilant in the face of this public health crisis.”
