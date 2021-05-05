NKY man wins $1M off of scratch-off ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (FOX19) - A man has done the unimaginable by winning $1,000,000 on a scratch-off ticket.
The Alexandria resident, who did not want to be identified, said he is a frequent player of scratch-off tickets. He said he was feeling lucky on this particular day when he stopped to play.
He used the $100 he won on a previous ticket to buy the $20 200X ticket.
He matched a pair of sevens, which won him $1,000,000.
“The clerk was shocked after he checked it for me,” the man said. “He suggested I scan it on the self-ticket checker just to be sure.”
The winner chose to take the lump-sum payment of $914,000 instead of the annual payments. He received a check for $648,940 after taxes.
He said the money will be used to cover medical bills, and the rest will go to the bank.
