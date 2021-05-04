Police: Abduction suspect beat, tied up woman with box tape over drug debt

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -An abduction suspect is accused of beating and tying up a woman with box tape over a drug debt, Cincinnati police say.
Jessica Whitacre, 43, of University Heights is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on charges of felonious assault and abduction.
She was arrested Tuesday night after a friend of the victim called 911, court records show.
Cincinnati police wrote in court records the victim was found in her Jefferson Avenue apartment tied up with box tape
A friend of the victim notified police the victim was being “held hostage due to a drug debt” and would be held hostage until she pays $3,500-$4,000
“According to the victim, she was struck multiple times in her head with a mallet that caused a large contusion on the front and back of her head,” police wrote in a criminal complaint.
The victim also had “ligature marks on her neck from being choked with electrical cords.”
Police said they interviewed Whitacre, who claimed the victim’s injuries were caused by someone else
