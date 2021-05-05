Police issue warning about teens stealing cars in Ft. Mitchell

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A group of car thieves is targeting vehicles in Ft. Mitchell, and police are asking for the public’s help to catch them.
As many as five men in their mid-to-late teens are involved, according to Ft. Mitchell police.
Authorities say the teenagers are not only stealing items from the cars but, in some cases, driving off with them as well.
“We think this is a crime spree that is happening on both sides of the river,” said Ft. Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Shierberg.
Police believe the five suspects are using three cars with similar characteristics to commit the robberies.
“All three of the cars have Ohio license plates,” Shierberg said. “Two of them are stolen, and they all have dark-tinted windows.”
One of the cars is a red Mazda CX7, last seen Tuesday between 7-8 p.m. on Highland Avenue.
The other two cars are a Honda Accord and a Ford Fusion.
Last weekend, a Ft. Mitchell police officer spotted one of the cars.
“As he approached on Beechwood Road, he saw the black Honda Accord, which is right there, which we knew was involved at the time,” Shierberg said.
The officer spun around and initiated a chase, police say.
“He attempted to stop the vehicle to catch up to it, but they were driving so recklessly,” Shierberg explained. “This is a small residential area. You see, it just went by the other side of the railroad tracks. That’s the last you see of it in the video, because of how fast it’s traveling.”
Shierberg says the officer had to disengage from the chase because the driver was being so reckless.
He adds the thieves are will to take an entire car if the opportunity presents itself.
The chief’s advice is don’t to leave a key fob in your car.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.