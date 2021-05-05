Skyline Chili named a top 10 regional fast food chain by USA Today readers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Skyline Chili was named a top ten regional fast food chain by USA Today readers.
Skyline Chili is ranked fourth.
“Available in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Florida, Skyline Chili is perhaps best known for its Cincinnati-style chili, best eaten over spaghetti or a hot dog topped with a generous helping of shredded cheddar cheese,” USA Today said.
