Slowly Clearing Skies Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few lingering rain showers Wednesday morning otherwise quiet.
Look for slow clearing, breezy and cooler weather Wednesday. Much cooler with a high of 64 degrees.
After Wednesday the next rain will be Thursday night. It should end before dawn Friday and the sky will clear slowly Friday. A few shower chances return Friday late evening.
Weekend highs will be in the low 60s on Friday and Saturday and slightly warmer on Sunday.
Saturday evening through Sunday, which is Mother’s Day, the weather will be wet again.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.