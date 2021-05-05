Streetsboro councilman arrested after he sent inappropriate pictures to teenage boy

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Heights Police arrested a man from Streetsboro after he sent inappropriate photos of himself to a 13-year-old boy he met on Snapchat, according to a press release.
Police said the same man, identified as 42-year-old John D. Ruediger, showed up at the boy’s house on April 25.
Ruediger is Ward 2 Councilman for the City of Streetsboro.
The boy’s parents told police Ruediger contacted their son on Snapchat.
On April 29, police arrested Ruediger and charged him with Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, a felony offense.
Mayfield Heights Police said they are still investigating the matter.
Mayor of Streetsboro released this statement:
