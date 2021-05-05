UC’s Ohio Innocence Project helps earn freedom for Cleveland man after more than 14 years in prison

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Cleveland men, who were 17-years-old at the time of a shooting of two people and the attempted shooting of a Cleveland police officer, were freed on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond Monday, May 3.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell ruled both Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips will be out on bond until their new trial begins.
Sutton was represented by UC’s Ohio Innocence Project (OIP), while Phillips was represented by the Wrongful Conviction Project (WCP) at the Ohio Public Defender Commission.
In 2006, the pair was convicted by a jury on multiple charges, including the attempted murder of a police officer.
A judge sentenced Phillips to 61 years in prison, and Sutton, who was the driver of the car, to more than 40 years in prison.
Prosecutors had no physical evidence tying Phillips or Sutton to the crime. The entire case rested on the testimony of police officers Daniel Lentz and Michael Keane, who said they saw the drive-by shooter fire from a car that Phillips and Sutton were riding in.
“Michael and Kenny have been in prison for almost 15 years for something they didn’t do,” Donald Caster, attorney for the Ohio Innocence Project and associate professor of criminal law at the University of Cincinnati College of Law said in a news release. “The court of appeals said their trial was a ‘travesty of justice.’ We are grateful that they are finally coming home.”
Jurors never heard from police officers John Lundy and Gregory Jones, who have said in affidavits filed in recent years as part of the men’s appeals, that they, too, were at the shooting scene and that officers Lentz and Keane were not where they said they were when the initial shots were fired.
Lundy and Jones also said they never heard any shots fired as Lentz and Keane chased down the fleeing men.
The Eighth District Court of Appeals ruled earlier this year that the state knew about Lundy’s and Jones’ conflicting testimony and failed to disclose it, therefore violating the defendants’ rights to a fair trial.
The new trial date for Phillips and Sutton has not yet been scheduled.
OIP has now freed 33 innocent Ohioans who together served more than 650 years in prison for crimes they did not commit.
