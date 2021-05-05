Warren County shelter rescues 56 dogs from Texas

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - More than 50 chihuahuas are safe thanks to the Humane Association of Warren County.
The humane association made the 26-hour trip to El Paso, Texas to rescue 56 dogs that needed help. More than 100 chihuahuas were recently seized from a hoarding situation in Texas, according to Director Joanne Hurley.
The Humane Association of Warren County answered the call for help and made the long trip to rescue the dogs.
“One of our partners got a call. They were overwhelmed at the time and could not go. They gave us a call, and we got in touch with El Paso, and there you go,” said Hurley.
The team returned to Lebanon on Wednesday following the four-day trip.
After 1,600 miles on the road, these dogs will start traveling a road to recovery before they can be adopted out.
“We’ll be going through paperwork and ages, all that good stuff,” Hurley said. “We’ll be scheduling spays and neuters, blood draws, medical testing, grooming, all that stuff.”
The shelter was shut down on Thursday to make sure each dog received the attention it needs.
“One of our big needs right now is we need people to foster current residents that have been here a while so we can focus on the ones that have come in that need the most help,” Hurley explained.
When the dogs will be up for addition does depend on when they are medically and socially ready, according to Hurley.
