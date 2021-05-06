Bengals annnounce Ring of Honor nominees

CINCINNATI - The Bengals announced the Ring of Honor ballot featuring 17 former players who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history and tradition.
The 17 nominees will be featured in the Bengals’ schedule release video on May 12 to celebrate the first-ever 17-game regular season.
2021 BENGALS RING OF HONOR NOMINEES
- Ken Anderson
- Willie Anderson
- Jim Breech
- James Brooks
- Cris Collinsworth
- Isaac Curtis
- Corey Dillon
- Boomer Esiason
- David Fulcher
- Chad Johnson
- Tim Krumrie
- Dave Lapham
- Max Montoya
- Lemar Parrish
- Ken Riley
- Bob Trumpy
- Reggie Williams
“The Ring of Honor celebrates our great history and the start of new traditions at a time when engagement with fans and alumni players is paramount,” Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said.
“An important part of the Ring of Honor process is telling the stories of the nominees and creating discussion and debate. We looked at Pro Bowls, team records, individual achievements and the Bengals First 50 to determine the ballot. It will be exciting to see which two nominees our Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners select to join Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz in the inaugural Ring of Honor class.”
VOTING PROCESS
Voting for the Ring of Honor will begin later in May and run for approximately one month. Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners will receive an email with details on how to vote as it gets closer. For more information on becoming a Season Ticket Member, visit bengals.com/tickets.
RING OF HONOR CELEBRATION
The Bengals will announce the two former players joining Paul Brown and Anthony Munoz in the inaugural class in conjunction with a dedicated Ring of Honor home game later this year. For more information and nominee bios, visit bengals.com/ringofhonor.
Press release above provided by Cincinnati Bengals