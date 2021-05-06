Blue Ribbon Favorites: Graduation charcuterie board, delicious fruit bowl

Blue Ribbon Favorites Karri Perry - 2021 charcuterie spread and fruit dip
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 6, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 12:19 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Blue Ribbon Favorites from Karri Perry created a very cute and innovative graduation charcuterie board and a delicious fruit dip.

Ingredients for the fruit dip:

  • Eight-ounce cream cheese softened
  • Seven-ounce marshmallow fluff
  • Half of a teaspoon vanilla
  • Optional-food color. I use a drop of red to make pink.

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, use a hand mixer to beat the cream cheese until it is light and fluffy.
  • Add the marshmallow fluff, and vanilla. Mix until combined and smooth.
  • If coloring, add a drop and mix well. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.