Blue Ribbon Favorites: Graduation charcuterie board, delicious fruit bowl

Blue Ribbon Favorites from Karri Perry created a very cute and innovative graduation charcuterie board and a delicious fruit dip.
Ingredients for the fruit dip:
- Eight-ounce cream cheese softened
- Seven-ounce marshmallow fluff
- Half of a teaspoon vanilla
- Optional-food color. I use a drop of red to make pink.
Directions
- In a medium bowl, use a hand mixer to beat the cream cheese until it is light and fluffy.
- Add the marshmallow fluff, and vanilla. Mix until combined and smooth.
- If coloring, add a drop and mix well. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
