Camp Washington coffee shop has special plan for Mother’s Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local coffee shop in Camp Washington has something special planned this Mother’s Day.
Mom ‘n ‘em Coffee & Wine, located off Colerain Ave., is celebrating the shops two year anniversary with good food, a DJ, free drip coffee, and a special gift for mom.
Six years ago, two brothers, Austin and Tony Ferrari, came up an idea to open up a coffee shop while living and working in San Francisco.
They wanted to give their mom a place where she could be surrounded around good loving people, make coffee, have conversations and help build a community.
They brought that idea to life and opened up Mom ‘n ‘em Coffee & Wine right here in their hometown of Cincinnati.
For all the details just visit, https://momnemcoffee.com
