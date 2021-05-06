Chilly start Thursday, rain Mother’s Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re off to a chilly start for your Thursday with temperatures in the low 40s and some upper 30s.
Keep an eye out for patchy fog on your morning commute.
Later, it will be breezy and cooler under partly sunny skies.
The high temperature will reach 72 degrees.
Rain will return Thursday night before ending by Friday morning.
The weekend will get off to a sunny start, but a few showers will re-develop Friday afternoon into evening.
It will be cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.
The low Friday night into Saturday will fall into the upper 30s.
Saturday will be dry and sunny with more highs in the low 60s before rain and cooler temperatures return for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Mother’s Day will be chilly with rain most of the day.
Highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s.
Looking ahead to the start of the work week, Monday and Tuesday will be dry but these cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue.
