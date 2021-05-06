Cool temperatures today, evening rain showers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mix of sun and clouds through midday, then the rain moves in. Watch for a few scattered showers to develop across parts of the FOX19 NOW viewing area after 6 p.m. It will be breezy and cool this afternoon with highs expected to reach the lower 60s.
Most locations will stay dry until Thursday night as more widespread rain showers move in and continue into Friday morning.
Most of the day on Friday stays dry until late in the evening when a few shower chances return. Temperatures Friday near 60 degrees.
Plan for a cool weekend as you celebrate mom. Weekend highs stay in the low 60s on Saturday, slightly warmer on Sunday. Saturday will be dry but sowers could arrive as early as Saturday evening and last through Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day, chilly rain is expected to fall most of the day.
Monday and Tuesday of next will be dry but cooler than normal temperatures will continue next week.
