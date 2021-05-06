Cooler Thursday, Rain Chances After 5pm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A chilly start to your Thursday with temperatures near 40 degrees and some upper 30s.
Look for breezy and cooler weather the remainder of the day with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and a high of 72 degrees. The next rain will be Thursday evening and night and it should end early Friday morning. But later Friday look for a few showers to re-develop.
Temperatures Friday near 60 degrees.
Saturday will be dry and rain returns after midnight Sunday morning. Mother’s Day, chilly rain is expected to fall most of the day.
Monday and Tuesday of next will be dry but cooler than normal temperatures will continue next week.
