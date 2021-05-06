Covington installing cameras to improve safety along waterfront

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eighteen new cameras will soon be installed along Covington’s riverfront in an effort to improve safety.
The cameras will be installed between the Licking River and the Brent Spence Bridge, giving Covington police officer’s some help in an area that’s challenging to patrol.
“It’s basically just giving us the ability to have additional eyes along the waterway,” Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Valenti said.
Valenti explains the cameras were made possible by a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.
The Covington Board of Commissioner approved a nearly $180,000 contract with Digital Visions Security Technologies to supply and install them,
“It’s absolutely for safety,” Valenti said. “It’s going to be protection of the infrastructure along the river, whether that be something actually physically on the river or one of the structures along the river. It will be able to view things like [Paul Brown Stadium] or [Great American Ball Park.] It will also be able to view things along the Riverfront Commons area that will be finished next month.”
Most of the cameras will be at ground level, with a few being at higher elevations. They will have a 180-degree field of view, and four of them will be able to rotate 360 degrees with the ability 40-times zoom. The cameras will also have day and night vision.
“What we’re trying to do is give the ability to our officers to investigate things that may happen along the river,” Valenti said. “This will give us an extra set of eyes in an area that’s going to be difficult for us to respond to due to the terrain and an area being cut off by the flood wall.”
The City of Cincinnati has a similar camera program. Valenti says the two programs will be linked.
The cameras will be up sometime this summer.
