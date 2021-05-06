Crews at CVG continue to keep passengers safe as passenger travel increases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Crews at The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, CVG, are continuing to keep passengers safe, especially before the summer, as they see an increase in travel.
The airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner says that passengers can see a few new changes such as cleaning robot and touchless technology.
Kershner says that the circulated airflow on the planes is actually safe and they use filters, including a HEPA filter to help with circulation.
“It’s what’s used in operating rooms. It’s a filter, but then there’s a circulation system too. So, I think it’s every two months it’s recirculated and then there’s outside air being pushed and then there’s some air within the cabin that’s being recirculated, but it’s going through that HEPA filter,” Kershner said.
In addition that, CVG offers rapid COVID-19 testing for passengers who choose to take a test.
Kershner says that more people are booking flights after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. They are expecting to see a 70% to 80% increase in travel.
