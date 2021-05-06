Feeling anxious about cicadas? You may not be alone

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cicadas that have been underground for the last 17 years are about to come out in full force and some people may be feeling anxious about the big bugs.
Not only are people already adjusting their daily routines due to the pandemic, now they will have to work around the trillions of bugs.
There is nothing we can do to prevent the cicadas from coming, but we can control the way we deal with them.
“Try to use curiosity and humor, try to find the fun in the situation,” advises TriHealth Specialty Treatment Coordinator Diane Mushaben.
The Brood X Cicadas are coming whether we like it or not. As if the Coronavirus pandemic has not impacted our day-to-day lives enough, now the great outdoors will be teaming with these bugs.
“We’re dealing yet again with some big change in life, and it could impact our outdoor activities that we’ve been looking forward to,” Mushaben says. “Obviously with the pandemic, we’re in better shape now, and with more people vaccinated we’re looking forward to doing more of those normal summer activities, and some of that is going to be affected.”
Mushaben says while these bugs may be a nuisance, the best way to deal with them is to ignore them.
“Don’t alter your normal routines because of it,” says Mushaben. “If you avoid going outside because of these bugs, you’re only going to make your anxiety worse. Truly I say we’ll do some things like calm our bodies, calm our minds and carry on.”
If you have kids, try to make this a learning experience.
“It’s important for parents to recognize that you’re modeling your reaction to your children,” Mushaben says. “So, even if you feel very squeamish about these bugs do your kids a favor, try very hard to muscle through your anxiety. Try to keep calm try to find some of the neat scientific facts about the bugs.”
And if the anxiety of these cicadas becomes overwhelming, there is no shame in asking for help.
“If you feel like your feelings of distress are causing you to be unable to carry out your normal life activities, we really encourage you to reach out,” explains Mushaben. “There are very effective short-term strategies that therapists and doctors can help you with so that you can continue those normal activities.”
If you plan to eat these bugs, remember that these fall into the same food allergy as shellfish. If you are allergic to shrimp or lobster, you cannot eat cicadas either.
Experts say there is no point in using insecticides. The sheer number of them will make it nearly impossible to get them all. So, there is really nothing we can do but get through it together.
You join Cicada Safari and help map the 2021 emergence, download the free app from the Apple app store or Google play.
