Family of Avondale shooting victim fears ‘street justice,’ more bloodshed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Quentin Jolly’s family is in shock Thursday following the 33-year-old’s shooting death in Avondale late Wednesday.
The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Glenwood Avenue. First responders took Quentin to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he would later die.
CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
“Hopefully we find a reason,” Quentin’s brother, Nathaniel Jolly told FOX19 NOW on Thursday. “[But] I don’t know that, right now, a reason is going to make that loss better.”
Nathaniel wants whoever shot Quentin to turn themselves in.
“I would appeal to them to come to their senses and come to justice,” he said.
Nathaniel believes the person likely has two forces hounding him, one being the law, the other a violent extrajudicial recompense he terms “street justice.” It’s the latter he hopes to avoid.
“I don’t want to see any more bloodshed or anything like that,” he said. “I want this to come to a peaceful resolution. So I would just say, find it in your heart to turn yourself in.”
While the investigation unfolds, Nathaniel says there’s been an outpouring of support from the community.
Fewer than 24 hours after the shooting, already hundreds of people have reached out to the Jolly family with their condolences and messages of support, Nathaniel says. Through those messages, the family knows Quentin had a real impact on those around him.
“Through all walks of life – rich, poor, met him in school, met him in wrestling – he kind of came out of any ordeal with friends,” Nathaniel said of the brother whose personality he described as “bubbly” despite a formidable facade.
“It as weird,” Nathaniel continued, “because if you didn’t know him and you looked at him, you’d think, ‘This is a weird tough guy.’ But once you talked to him, he’d just crack a joke real fast. Always upbeat. So, there is going to be a lot to miss.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit’s investigators at 513-352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
