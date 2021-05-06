Five SW Ohio officers who died in line of duty to be honored at 2021 Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The state’s Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony will be held Thursday in London, Ohio, where law enforcement officers and their families gather annually to honor fallen colleagues and their families.
This year, most of the officers who died in 2019 and 2020 that are being remembered are from southwest Ohio:
- Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department
- Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
- William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office
- Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department
- Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department
The other two officers from outside our region who also will be honored at Thursday’s ceremony are:
- Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department
- James M. Skernivitz, Cleveland Police Department
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and law enforcement officers from across the state will pay tribute to these seven fallen heroes and the total 809 Ohio peace officers killed in the line of duty since 1823.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.
Three historical inductions also will occur.
Due to the continuing pandemic, public attendance will be limited to family members of the late officers, along with their agency representatives and event participants.
Ohioans can join in honoring those who died via a livestream of the event.
