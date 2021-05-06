Homicide Unit investigating Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in Avondale Tuesday night.
Several shots were fired near the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue sometime around 9 p.m., according to police.
The Cincinnati Fire Department responded and transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim has been identified as Quentin Jolly, 33.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 513-352-3542.
