How to make an Apple Pie French Toast Bake by Blue Ribbon Favorites

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -This mouth watering Apple Pie French Toast Bake is an excellent dish to make for those who want skip eating out this Mother’s Day.
Ingredients:
- One tablespoon softened butter for dish
- 8-10 slices brioche bread
- Six eggs
- Three tablespoons maple syrup
- Two cups whole milk or half and half
- One cup apples peeled and diced (about 2-3 apples)
- One Tablespoon brown sugar
- One Tablespoon granulated sugar
- Half teaspoon apple pie spice
Ingredients for streusel-mix (Streusel-mix together with a fork until crumb-like consistency forms)
- Four tablespoons softened butter
- Half a cup brown sugar
- Half a cup of all purpose flour
- Half a teaspoon cinnamon
- A pinch of salt
- One fourth of a cup of chopped pecans (optional)
Directions
Butter an eight by eight casserole dish-set aside.
On a baking sheet, place brioche bread in a single layer, toast for 10-12 minutes in a 200 degree oven-to lightly dry out the bread. Let bread cool, then slice into one to two inch squares.
Place bread into the buttered casserole dish.
Peel and dice the apples (about one inch sized pieces). Toss the apples in a mixture of the brown sugar, granulated sugar and the apple pie spice. Add the coated apples evenly to the bread.
In a large bowl, add six eggs, two cups milk and three tablespoons of maple syrup. Gently whisk until smooth and uniform. Slowly pour the egg/milk/syrup mixture over the bread and apples. Let the bread soak up the mixture for three minutes. Submerge any noticeably dry bread pieces.
Cover casserole with foil and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 40 minutes on the middle oven rack. After 40 minutes, remove the foil, add the streusel crumb topping and bake, uncovered for an additional 20 minutes more.
The finished Apple Pie French Toast Bake should be puffed, golden and reach and internal temperature of 170 degrees when baked.
Let the casserole rest for 10 minutes after removing from the oven. Slice and serve.
It’s delicious plain, but you can add syrup, whipped cream or a drizzle of caramel sauce to make it extra delicious.
For a large crowd-double the recipe-and use a 9x13 casserole dish.
This can be made ahead-cover and refrigerate overnight. Bake time may take an extra 10 minutes.
