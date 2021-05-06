Capacity limits increased (again) at Kentucky businesses, events

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Most businesses and indoor and outdoor events in Kentucky will be able to host 75 percent of their maximum capacities beginning May 28.
The increase affects indoor and outdoor events with total capacities fewer than 1,000 people. It also affects businesses including retailers, bars and restaurants, fitness centers, hair salons, movie theaters and event venues with total capacities fewer than 1,000 people.
The move to the 75-percent capacity limit will come nearly two months after Gov. Andy Beshear permitted businesses to increase to 60 percent capacity.
Events with maximum capacities of 1,000 or more can increase to 60 percent capacity the same day.
Also, beginning Thursday, the state’s mask mandate will no longer apply to small indoor or outdoor gatherings where all attendees are vaccinated.
The governor announced last week the mask mandate will no longer apply at outdoor events with 1,000 or fewer people. The mask mandate remains in effect for outdoor events of greater than 1,000 people.
“If you can just give me a little patience, we’re coming up to a time where we’re going to fully be able to get out of this,” Beshear said, adding he hopes all capacity restrictions can be lifted by July.
This story will be updated.
