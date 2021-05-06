Man accused of using stun gun to punish kids, court docs show

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Highland County man is accused of using a stun gun to punish two children, according to court records.
Timothy White was indicted Thursday on charges of felonious assault, endangering children, and tampering with evidence, per the court.
White is accused of using a Runt 20-million-volt stun gun on the children, documents read. They were both younger than 12 years old, according to the documents.
White started using the stun gun on the kids around Feb. 1 and continued doing so through April 9, the records show.
There is no indication in the court documents about White’s relationship to the children.
He is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on May 19.
