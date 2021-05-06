Man, 20, dies after shooting in Millvale, police say

Man, 20, dies after shooting in Millvale, police say
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting on Westwood Northern Boulevard on Thursday. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 6, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 11:56 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A 20-year-old man died Thursday after a shooting happened in Millvale, police said.

Officers say they were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard for the report of a shooting.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.