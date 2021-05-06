Man sentenced for deadly head-on Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Miamisburg man will spend at least 12 years in prison for a June 2020 head-on crash in Warren County that killed a 51-year-old woman, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
Tommy Abner, 49, was found guilty in April after pleading no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence, and escape.
State troopers say Abner was driving his Chevy 1500 pickup westbound on State Route 73 in Clearcreek Township when his truck went left of center and crashed into a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Jeri Beth Murray of Waynesville.
Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses say Abner’s speech was slurred and blood tests came back positive for amphetamines and meth, a news release from the prosecutor’s office said.
Fornshell says Abner was found guilty of escape because he was granted a medical furlough on March 29 but failed to return to jail and fled to Kentucky.
This was Abner’s third OVI offense with 17 previous license suspensions, the prosecutor’s office said.
The judge imposed the maximum sentence allowed on the aggravated vehicular homicide charge as well as a lifetime license suspension.
