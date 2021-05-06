Mother sentenced for murder after 2-year-old son died from fentanyl overdose

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Ludlow woman was found guilty last week in the murder of her 2-year-old son, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders announced.

Lauren Baker, 33, faced charges of murder, trafficking in a controlled substance and importing fentanyl.

A Kenton County jury found her guilty last Friday. She received a 33-year prison sentence Tuesday.

Jaxson Vogt, Baker’s son, consumed and overdosed on his mom’s fentanyl on March 18, 2021, according to Sanders.

Ludlow police and fire crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Stokesay Street in Ludlow around 3:30 p.m. for a child not breathing, according to the Ludlow Police Department.

“It’s the kind of thing you can’t unsee,” Sanders said of bodycam footage showing the response.

First responders found the boy in respiratory arrest. He was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he was declared dead.

An investigation found the child had been home with Baker.

Baker admitted to buying more than $1,000 of fentanyl from Cincinnati, Ohio with the money from a pandemic stimulus check, according to the police report. She brought it back to Ludlow, where she shared it with two people, police say.

At some point on March 18, Baker “took a shot” of fentanyl and fell asleep, according to the police report. The 2-year-old ingested some of the fentanyl in her purse while she slept, investigators say.

Baker woke to find the contents of her purse emptied and the child not breathing, according to the police report. The boy’s father then arrived and called 911, police said.

She gave officers some quantity of fentanyl from her purse, according to police. Investigators also found the substance scattered across the bed, police said.

Baker said in a police interview she and the father gave the 2-year-old Narcan.

She will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

