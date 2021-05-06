Mother indicted on murder charge after 2-year-old overdosed on fentanyl, prosecutor says

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky mother was indicted Thursday for murder in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders announced.
Lauren Baker, 33, faces charges of murder, trafficking in a controlled substance, and importing fentanyl, Sanders said.
Jaxson Vogt, Baker’s son, consumed and overdosed on his mom’s fentanyl on March 18, according to Commonwealth’s attorney.
Ludlow police and fire crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Stokesay Street in Ludlow around 3:30 p.m. for a child not breathing, according to the Ludlow Police Department.
First responders found the boy in respiratory arrest. He was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he was declared dead.
An investigation found the child had been home with Baker.
Baker admitted to getting fentanyl from Cincinnati, Ohio with the money from her stimulus check, according to the police report. She brought it back to Ludlow, where she shared it with two people, police say.
At some point on March 18, Baker “took a shot” of fentanyl and fell asleep, according to the police report. The 2-year-old ingested some of the fentanyl in her purse while she slept, investigators say.
Baker woke to find the contents of her purse emptied and the child not breathing, according to the police report. The boy’s father then arrived and called 911, police say.
Baker gave officers some quantity of fentanyl from her purse, according to police. Investigators also found the substance scattered across the bed, police say. They found empty Narcan packaging at the scene as well.
Baker faces up to life in prison for the murder charge, and up to 10 years in prison for the two fentanyl-related charges, according to Sanders.
She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 17.
