Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate drops to lowest point since October

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is at its lowest point since last October, the Ohio Department of Health announced Thursday.
Ohio is now at 140.2 cases per 100,000 residents for a 14-day period, according to the ODH.
The case rate is an important number for Ohio.
All health orders will be lifted when the state gets down to 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said.
The case rate has dropped three straight weeks since it jumped to 200 per 100,000 on April 15.
