Suspected serial bank robber heads to court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man who Blue Ash police describe as a serial bank robbery suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday.
Paul Brock, 42, is held on a robbery charge at the Hamilton County jail.
Blue Ash police arrested him with the assistance of a Hamilton County SWAT team in the 8500 Block of Wexford Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
He was charged with the attempted bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank inside the Kroger store at 4100 Hunt Rd. in Blue Ash.
The vehicle believed to have been used in the offense was recovered along with other evidence, Blue Ash police said in a news release.
Brock was previously arrested and convicted for the October 2017 robbery of the Fifth Third Bank inside a Kroger in Colerain Township, according to police and court records.
Online state and court records also show Brock, also known as Nathaniel P. Brock, was sentenced in November 2018 to two years in prison with three years parole upon release.
He was released from prison in 2020,
