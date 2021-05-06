Warren Co. community welcomes home girl, 8, with rare polio-like condition: VIDEO

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An 8-year-old Springboro girl diagnosed with a rare and potentially debilitating neurological condition is finally home after an amazing recovery in the hospital.
Paisley Chatteron’s family welcomed her home with big smiles and open arms on Thursday. The community followed suit with a welcoming car parade that stretched down the block.
Paisley’s life suddenly changed in February when she went to school and got sick.
“She got off the bus, running and laughing and playing with her friends,” Allison Chatterton said last month of the daughter she described as sassy and smart. “Within 15 to 20 minutes, she was complaining of neck pain and said her stomach hurt, so she went to the nurse’s office. Probably 10 more minutes, she had vomited twice and couldn’t move from the neck down.”
Paisley went from one hospital to another, where she would sometimes stop breathing and lose a pulse for minutes at a time.
About a week after she fell ill, Paisley’s medical team diagnosed her with a Polio-like condition called Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, which affects the spinal cord and causes muscles and reflexes to become weak. Many don’t recover and remain paralyzed for years.
Doctors told Allison they believed Paisley’s AFM was caused by a bacteria that Paisley could have contracted outside, at school or from food. The doctors also said the two diagnoses together (the AFM and the bacterial infection) had only been documented once before.
Paisley’s treatment’s included intubation as well as steroids and antibiotics, but they didn’t affect Paisley’s spirits.
“She’s a strong little girl. She’s been super positive,” Allison said. “She’s remained smiling all the time, laughing, having a good time.”
Paisley continued to improve until doctors at Cincinnati Children’s sent her home on Thursday.
In the meantime, Paisley’s Franklin City Schools classmates showed support, and so did strangers. Countless fundraisers took place, from selling t-shirts, bracelets and keychains to a dance class to an event at Roscoe’s Pizza, which proved to be a blast.
