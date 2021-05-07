Black business owners add wellness centers to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Black entrepreneurs are helping to make a difference one workout at a time during National Small Business Week.
Dari Grant is the owner of the soon-to-be-open Society Cycle in Over-the-Rhine.
The business is a spin studio that gives cyclists a place to keep their foot on the pedal year-round.
“The vision more so came around the fact of cycling in general,” Grant explained. “Cincinnati is big on cycling. We have a big road biking community, and we’re a four-season city, so it’s like, ‘hey, I do outdoor cycling summer and spring what do I do towards the end of fall and winter,’ I do indoor cycling.”
Grant is not the only one bringing wellness to the city.
David Fairbanks owns Lions Pride Wellness Center. His gym opened two years ago, but just as he was getting his foot in the door, the pandemic took over.
“We had to shut down for three months,” Fairbanks said. “We were shut down from March 2020 until the end of May 2020. We came back after that, and it’s been a process since then trying to rebuild from where we were and then continue to build out what we were always trying to get to.”
His vision is far more than just a fitness center now.
“We do mobility and mental training. So, we’re about good movement and that’s more than just moving a barbell or a dumbbell,” Fairbanks explains. “We’re talking about life. Just moving well in life, doing what’s better best. Not even worrying about what’s right or wrong. What’s better best for you in your life, and how can a facility like this be there to accommodate and help with that.”
Both entrepreneurs are focusing on shining a light in the community and boosting mental health.
Society Cycle opens up to the public on May 22.
