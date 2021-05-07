Breezy, Cool, & Rain Chance By Friday Evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain has tapered off and roads are dry Friday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40′s.
Friday will be breezy and cool with a few showers developing during afternoon and evening. Daytime highs in the low 60s.
Saturday will be dry and rain returns overnight and Sunday morning.
Mother’s Day, it looks like we are in for an all-day, chilly rain event. Some of the rain could be heavy and it looks like few if any breaks from the rain will occur. The latest models tell us to expect between 0.75″ and 1.25″ around the FOX19 NOW viewing area by Monday morning when it moves east of here.
Low temperatures Mother’s Day morning will be in the middle 40s ad high temperatures in the upper 50s.
The next rain event looks to arrive late Wednesday.
Monday and Tuesday of next will dry but cooler than normal temperatures will continue next week.
Cool weather will continue and it looks like a return to normal will wait until about the 20th of the month. The good news is cool weather is associated with a LOW incidence of severe storms.
