Buying or selling a house in this market? Local realtor shares helpful tips

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you’re in the market to buy or sell a house, you know how stressful the process can be, and it is even more stressful right now.
Local realtors say people looking to buy a home are at their breaking point.
Kayla Tubbs, a realtor with Keller Williams says this is because the competition for houses is fierce.
So, what can you do to make that process easier on yourself?
Tubbs shared some great tips for both buyers and sellers:
- Be open to a home that needs some work: this can save you money and offers the chance to customize your new space.
- Scour social media: Kayla tells us she sees listings pop up on Facebook and Instagram. Buyers and sellers have the ability to reach many more people this way.
- Paint, but stick to neutral colors.
- Wallpaper can wow!: give it a chance to transform your room.
- Invest in smart home devices like Nest or Ring security.
“One tip for sellers is investing in smart home devices like putting a Nest in your house or adding Ring security. Your Millenials love the smart devices and that can also help you save money. As far as having a Nest because it’s controlling your heating and cooling system and setting a lower temp when you’re not home.”
